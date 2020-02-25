The American recording artist Electra Mustaine, the daughter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth founder and guitarist Dave Mustaine has recently updated her social media account with a stage photo featuring his father Dave Mustaine.

In the caption of the photo, Electra made a joke and said, “Hey dad, what do you want from whole foods? …we’re out of milk.”

Many fans invited Electra, who had previously joined Megadeth for the show, to next Megadeth concerts and expressed their admiration for her.

On January 28 show of Megadeth at Le Zénith in Paris, France, Electra Mustaine joined Megadeth for À Tout Le Monde, which taken from Megadeth’s sixth studio album. Also, after the performance, the fans welcomed Electra Mustaine perfectly and stated that she should definitely be included in the next Megadeth album.