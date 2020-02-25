One of the successful female guitarists in America, Nita Strauss, who was the first female signature artist of the Ibanez guitars, has recently made a question-answer event through her social media account and answered one of the most curious questions about herself.

At the event, an unknown fan asked a question about the presence of Nita. It asked, “Did you have to practice your stage presence ever, or did it come naturally to you?”

“I wouldn’t say practice,” Nita responded. “But definitely had to perfect it, strong performance is something that comes naturally after being on stage a lot… So, play as many shows as you can!”

Also, with another post, she continued, “I feel like ‘practicing’ a stage move is a good way to come across inauthentic… Perform and do what comes naturally!”