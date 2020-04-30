The American rock band Linkin Park bassist Dave “Phoenix” Farrell has spoken about the band’s current situation on “Dan Really Likes Wine” and revealed the exciting news.

Phoenix Farrell stated that all members of the band staying healthy and staying at home like all humanity doing. While he talks on the issue, he said that they’ve been working on writing some new stuff.

“At this point, right now, I think globally we’re all doing a version of the same thing, you know, trying to stay home and trying to stay as healthy as possible.

“For us, with the band, we’ve been kinda writing and doing that before this all started.”

He also talked about the current situation of the band and said they have contact each other while using a Zoom application.

“So casually, at this point, we’re doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say hi, but we’re not able to get together and write or do that whole bit. So working at home a little bit, working up ideas.”

The legendary bassist has also expressed that he spends his free time while play drums.

“I’ve been playing a lot of drums, just to do something new – I’ve been doing that for the last year, year and a half, and purposely making as much noise as possible to create my own space in the house.”

Linkin Park released its seventh and latest studio album “One More Light” on May 19, 2017.

You can listen the whole interview below.