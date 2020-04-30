The American songwriter/singer Gene Simmons, best known as the bassist of the world-class rock band KISS, has just shared his honest comment about the upcoming shows through his social media account and stated that he looks forward to playing it again.

In the post he sent through his official Twitter account, Gene Simmons quoted his old tweet he shared on March 7 and stated that as soon as this coronavirus outbreak ends, they will return to see their gorgeous fans.

Gene Simmons wrote the following words while he quoted his tweet: “Can’t wait for this pandemic to go away, so we can get back on tour and see all you cool people.”

As a response to Gene Simmons, many fans sent him videos that they recorded on KISS’s previous shows. At the same time, Gene Simmons has quoted a fan’s answer and promised them as soon as they were safe, they will be going out for their fans.

With the latest report published on April 29, 2020, 23:42 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 1,063,351. While 61,618 of these cases lost their lives, 147,114 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 854,619 people continues.

You can find the tweets below.

Can’t wait for this pandemic to go away, so we can get back on tour and see all you cool people. https://t.co/ZuLVJuqv6K — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 29, 2020