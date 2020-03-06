The legendary rock band Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, one of the most active users on social media in the rock n roll community, has just added a new story on his classic “OnThisDay” series and said Istanbul qualified as one of the most exotic cities.

This time, Jimmy took his fans to 1998. The two brain names of the legendary band of the rock world, Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page gave their concert in Istanbul at the Bostancı Show Center at that time.

“On this day in 1998, Page and Plant played Bostancı Gösteri Merkezi in Istanbul, Turkey,⁣” he said.

“This tour gave me an incredible opportunity to play some foreign locations. Istanbul qualified as one of the most exotic. Have you been, too?⁣⁣”

Jimmy also said the Hagia Sophia Mosque is an architectural triumph, and continued: “I remember being backstage at the Bostanci Gösteri Merkezi about to play the show when a lengthy power cut ensued. It crossed my mind that there might be the possibility of unrest with the atmosphere of humidity, anticipation and excitement.

“Eventually the power resumed and we could do the show to a really enthusiastic audience. The only blemish was recurring thoughts of the film ‘Midnight Express.’⁣”

Also, in their 1998 show, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page sang three new songs alongside their old tracks.

You can find the setlist below.

Egyptian Intro⁣

The Wanton Song⁣

Bring It On Home⁣

Heartbreaker⁣

Ramble On⁣

Walking Into Clarksdale⁣

No Quarter⁣

Going To California⁣

Tangerine⁣

Gallows Pole⁣

Burning Up⁣

Babe I’m Gonna Leave You⁣

How Many More Times⁣

Most High⁣

Whole Lotta Love⁣

Thank You⁣

Rock And Roll