One of the successful guitarists in the metal community, Kirk Hammett, best known as the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Metallica, has just sent a special photo for his old bandmate Jason Newsted and celebrated his birthday.

In the photo taken by Ross Halfin, Kirk Hammett was in black and wearing a black And Justice For All jacket. Like Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted was also in black and wearing sunglasses.

“AND!!! Before things get crazy here… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jason Newsted,” Kirk Hammett wrote in the caption of the photo he shared. He also added a black heart emoji at the end of his sentence.

The fans, who commented on the photo, sent their birthday wishes to legendary musician and said they miss him. Also, in the comments, there were even those who said that Jason was better than Robert.

Jason Newsted has played bass for Metallica from 1986 to 2001. Following Jason‘s departure in 2001, Metallica dealt with Bob Rock between 2001-2003 for a touring member.