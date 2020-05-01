The legendary musician Jimmy Page, best known as the guitarist of the rock band Led Zeppelin, which formed in 1968, has just added a new story on his daily “OnThisDay” series and revealed the rare show he played with the American jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius, who died at the age of 35.

In the photo Jimmy shared, Jaco and Jimmy Page were performing side by side on stage at The Lone Star Café in New York in 1985. While he speaking about those days, Jimmy Page called Jace Pastorius as “guitar monster.”

“On this day in 1985, I went to see Jaco Pastorius at The Lone Star Café in New York,” he said. “Jaco was accompanied by a drummer he’d accessed from the The Village Voice Musician’s Column. Needless to say, this drummer from the small ads was having a bit of a problem keeping up with the powerhouse Jaco Pastorius, who was illustrating the complete textbook to the various approaches of electric bass.⁣”

“Jaco invited me up and I had a jam with him but more importantly, Chris Slade, The Firm’s drummer also got up to jam, relegating the current drummer to a table in the club,” he continued. “After about four numbers, I returned to our table to witness a tremendous synergy and understanding of Jaco’s playing from Chris who remained for the rest of the set. That night I got to understand what an experienced and passionate drummer Chris Slade could be.⁣ And also what a monster of a player Jaco Pastorius was.”

In the comments of the post, some fans thanked Jimmy Page for sharing the stories he lived on his past. Also, some of them stated that he is the main reason to picked up and learned how to play the guitar.

