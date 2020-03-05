Cristina Scabbia, best known as the vocalist of the Milan-based gothic metal band Lacuna Coil, has just posted a statement through her social media account and thanked the fans who were worried about her state of health.

“I am getting lots of concerned messages about our health and I feel blessed knowing we are so loved, she said. I really, really want to take a minute to THANK YOU all.

“Despite news spreading fear (sometimes panic) around the world, Italy has not become like in Resident Evil and not ‘every single italian is close to death’ as some articles want you to believe, even if of course we are very active and attentive in preventing any case without hiding our heads under the sand.

“We, in the band, are doing well and we keep on living our lives, knowing that even if coronavirus does NOT automatically = death, it is still important to protect whoever is more exposed or is more frail against viruses (especially elders with pathologies and anyone with preconditions) and to prevent any kind of spreading for the world’s good.

“I am confident that the moment will pass for us all soon, and I have faith in our health system that WANTS to search for ill people IN ORDER TO HELP AND CURE , being very transparent and not hiding results for the rest of the world, because in case you didn’t notice, the whole world is involved and we didn’t create this virus, we are fighting it.

“We love you all, see you around the world (hopefully) soon, in the meantime, I will keep on enjoying my beautiful country I love so much and its amazing (and healthy) food.

Also, in a recent statement they shared through their social media accounts, Lacuna Coil announced that they forced to cancel their shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, and Jakarta due to coronavirus threatening.