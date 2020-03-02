The 26-year Milan-based gothic metal band Lacuna Coil have recently announced that they forced to cancel their shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, and Jakarta due to coronavirus threatening.

“We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta,” they wrote in the statement they shared.

“Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak. While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We’re confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.”

The fans who saw their statement stated that its understandable and wished that this threat would disappear.

Also, Lacuna Coil is not the only band that cancels its shows due to coronavirus. The American rock band Green Day have also announced their cancellation for Asian shows due to coronavirus.