The American progressive metal supergroup Sons Of Apollo has announced earlier today that they forced to cancel the remaining dates on their current European tour due to coronavirus.

The band’s drummer Mike Portnoy, also known as the 25-year drummer of the American progressive metal band Dream Theater, has recently shared a statement through his social media account and slammed the fans who not understand why their show have been canceled.

“As I’ve seen several people post that they think the Corona Virus is all hype and overblown and not understanding our (or other band’s) tour cancellations… here’s my $0.02 for what it’s worth (as a touring musician, not a scientist!): I can tell you first hand as we were in EU as all this unfolded: ‘Perhaps’ the hysteria and paranoia ‘may’ be an over reaction…??

(I can’t honestly say as I’m not a scientist).

“However, because the ‘fear’ is absolutely real, there’s no way a band can stay on tour over there and just sit around waiting to find out if their shows are happening from day to day… There are salaries to pay, buses and hotels to pay for…and losing all show income is an absolute disaster… By us pulling our tour, postponing shows and coming home, we are already taking a ‘massive’ financial hit… But if we stayed and continued to juggle our schedule from day to day…our financial loses would’ve easily been in the 6-digit figures.

“And of course this is just talking about finances…it also is not worth taking a chance of catching anything…or being stuck there and not being allowed back into the US because of the countries we already played in.

“So whether the spread and threat of the virus is real or not…the reality of how it’s being ‘feared’ is absolutely real and we had no choice but to react accordingly and in the smartest way possible both financially and physically.”

Sons of Apollo, composed of drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, and guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, was formed in 2017.