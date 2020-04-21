Dream Theater‘s 25-year drummer Mike Portnoy, who parted ways with them in 2010, has just posted a new photo through his official social media account and thanked people who celebrated his 53rd birthday.

In the photo he shared, Mike Portnoy was posing while playing drums and excited the fans with it. In the caption of the post, he also mentioned the pose and said he was spending the first day of his 53rd age while play drums for the Neal Morse’s new solo album

Mike Portnoy send the pose with the following words: “THANK YOU for all of the amazing Birthday posts, messages, emails, texts, etc etc I totally appreciate each and every one of them… I wish I had time to respond to them all…but I’m spending today behind the kit beginning my drum tracks on Neal Morse’s new epic solo album…but wanted to post a quick snap to commemorate my first day of 53 years old! Thanks again everyone…I love and miss you all! (well, *most* of you…)”

Mike‘s close friends and the fans have commented on the photo and sent their good wishes to him. While Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says, “Happy birthday buddy,” ex-Machine Head drummer Dave McClain said, “Happy birthday, MP!”

