The world-famous rock band KISS, which formed in 1973, has just updated its “KISSTORY” series with one of the special memories they ever had and took fans back to 47 years ago today.

Today, on May 13, KISS has reminded his fans through its social media accounts that their Manchester show, which marked the first show of the band’s first European tour. The special show was held at Free Trade Hall, and KISS played over 2600 people who came to rock with them on the show.

KISS included the special letter for mentioned the show: “#KISSTORY – May 13th, 1976 – #KISS played their first ever UK show at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England. The show before a sellout crowd of over 2500 was the beginning of KISS’ first European tour.”

In addition to shows in England, KISS performed in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and Germany where the Scorpions were the opening act. KISS wrapped up the tour with a final show on June 6th in Harelbeke, Belgium.

KISS’s current lineup consisting of Tommy Thayer on lead guitars, Eric Singer on drums, Paul Stanley on vocals/rhythm guitars, and Gene Simmons on vocals/bass.

The memory attracted great interest from the fans who saw the social media posts.