The 76-year-old musician Jimmy Page has just added a new story to his classic “OnThisDay” series and remembered the remarkable decision Led Zeppelin took during the band’s recording process of the second studio album.

In the photos taken by Robert M. Knight in 1969, Led Zeppelin was posing at the Honolulu airport during the band’s Spring 1969 North American Tour. While all four members of the band were posing side by side, they carrying multitrack tapes with hand luggage. Jimmy Page has also said that it’s a good idea that every members’ to carry one of the boxes.

Jimmy Page put the following letter: “Here we are at Honolulu airport, getting Lei’ed on the spot! On the 1969 tour, the second album was in the process of being recorded. For the sake of security, the multitrack tapes were being carried as hand luggage. It seemed a good idea to have each member carrying one of the boxes for the photograph. However at the time, few people would have understood the significance of this picture.⁣”

Led Zeppelin performed Train Kept a Rollin’,” “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” “Dazed and Confused,” “As Long As I Have You,” “Killing Floor,” “White Summer/Black Mountainside,” “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “You Shook Me,” “How Many More Times,” and “Communication Breakdown” tracks during the show.