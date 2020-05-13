New-York based rock band KISS has just added new photos to its social media accounts to celebrate the band’s drummer Eric Singer‘s 62nd birthday and reminded fans that important day with it.

In the photo they shared, Eric Singer, also known as “The Catman,” was rocking on stage as always while pointing out somewhere with his drumstick.

When KISS sent the photo, they mentioned him by saying, “amazing drummer.”

“Happy birthday to our amazing drummer, #EricSinger,” KISS wrote in the social media caption.

Many fans, who interested greatly in the photo shared by KISS, have also celebrated Eric Singer‘s birthday with the response they gave to their posts. They mentioned how great drummer he is.

Eric Singer has joined to KISS in 1991 following Eric Carr‘s tragic passing due to heart cancer.

During his longtime golden career, Eric Singer performed with the greatest artists, which include Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Lita Ford, Badlands, Brian May, and Gary Moore.