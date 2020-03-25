The American rock band KISS legend The Starchild, best known as Paul Stanley, has just shared a new letter through his official Twitter account and criticized the ignorant people after their irresponsible behaviors about coronavirus.

In his tweet, Paul said that people who do not comply with the directives sent by health officials are as dangerous as the virus.

“Self-educated internet ‘expert’ clowns are as dangerous as this virus,” he wrote in the tweet. “Those not abiding by & supporting what health officials are saying UNANIMOUSLY would be served justice by being those most severely hit. People doing all they can to be safe are being compromised by idiots.”

Many fans replied to Paul‘s tweet and said that they agreed with him. They sent many examples on the subject.

With the latest report published on March 25, 2020, 03:20 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 54,867. While 782 of these cases lost their lives, 378 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 53,707 people continues.