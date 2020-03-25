The world-famous guitarist Nita Strauss has just posted a new photo through her official social media account and showed her beauty with a selfie. She revealed which emoji she looks like in the ninth quarantined day.

In the photo she shared, Nita was wearing a black Beverly Kills jacket. Also, as we saw in the photo, Nita kept a Spider-Man toy on the shelves of her wardrobe. The lines of her face seemed like the emoji she shared. You can see the caption of the photo she shared below.

“Day 9: I have become this emoji 🙇🏼‍♀️.”

In the comments of the photo, a fan had asked a question that might make sense. A fan named Brian Tice asked Nita that why she was wearing a snow jacket at this time in Los Angeles. Nita replied:

“Because my boyfriend keeps our house as cold as a refrigerator.”

Also, many fans have stated that Nita is very beautiful and that they admire her.