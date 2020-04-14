American musician Nikki Sixx, best known as the bassist/co-founder of the world-known heavy metal legends Motley Crue, has recently shared a new photo including his family and shared his current thoughts about coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter he shared, Nikki Sixx expressed how he valued his family. He touched how awful and weird days we living, but added that humanity can overcome it as soon as possible. Nikki Sixx has also offered his gratitude to the healthcare workers who were successful in struggling diseases and coronavirus for humanity.

Nikki Sixx updated his social media account with the following letter: “We are trying to make each day special while in isolation.Somedays it feels like Groundhog Day and other days/nights it feels like a weird vacation.Somedays I can see the frustration building up in my family of not knowing when it’s gonna end and other days I hear laughs and pranks being pulled around the house. There is no perfect answer to this riddle we are going through right now.

“I have to say we are beyond grateful for all the hero’s working tirelessly on the front lines saving people’s lives while the rest of us stay home and try flattening the curve.

“I am grateful I am sober right now.I am beyond hopeful we will get through this sooner rather than later.Either which way we’re all in this together. Be kind to each other,let people know you are there for them ( even a simple phone call is enough to change someone’s day). Dont worry about sports, concerts or getting back to your life before Covid 19 right now. Pray, meditate and let go of the outcome right now.

“We are powerless. Do the right thing. Don’t be selfish. Dont act as if you might get it, act as though you might have it and don’t know it. Protect everybody around you and most of all your family and loved ones. As Tommy said yesterday when he texted me ‘Happy Weird Ass Easter Bro.’ Indeed. Indeed.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans supported each other about the coronavirus issue. Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has also commented on the photo and sent his support to Nikki Sixx family and humanity.

You can find the photo shared by Nikki Sixx below.