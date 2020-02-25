The 68-year-old guitarist Paul Stanley, best known as the rhythm guitarist of the American rock band KISS, has just updated his social media account with a special photo featuring Van Halen star David Lee Roth and praised him through it.

“Rockin’ The End Of The Road With Diamond David Lee Roth,” Paul wrote. “Hearing All Those Classic Van Halen Songs And More Every Night Is AWESOME!”

Most of fans fascinated with the photo and expressed they were excited about the KISS show to be played in their country.

Also, long-time KISS manager Doc McGhee talked about how they decided to put David Lee Roth on the band’s opening night and said, “I thought that was really cool. We like Dave a lot. Listen, David Lee Roth in the ‘70s and ‘80s was the greatest frontman there was. There wasn’t anybody better than that cat.”

KISS‘ ongoing End of The Road Tour was kicked off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on January 31, 2019, and conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City.