The 76-aged legendary musician Jimmy Page, best known as the founder/guitarist of the rock band Led Zeppelin, has recently shared a new post through his official social media account and took his fans back to their appearance on BBC Radio’s Top Gear.

In the photo taken in 1969, Led Zeppelin, who played “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” “Communication Breakdown,” and “Dazed & Confused” during its appearance, has rocked the listeners at that time.

Jimmy Page tells those days with the following words: “On this day in 1969, Led Zeppelin appeared on BBC Radio’s Top Gear. This photo of the band was taken at the Playhouse Theatre in London for the BBC one month earlier. This was probably the first Led Zeppelin version of Dazed & Confused recorded for BBC radio, and certainly the first audition panel for Led Zeppelin.⁣”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that they considered themselves lucky because Led Zeppelin was in their lives. They also talked about how successful guitarist Jimmy Page is.

A fan named Guernicailoveu expressed his gratitude to Jimmy Page with the following words: “The person wrote, ‘in my opinion Jimmy Page is one of the best guitarist in the country’….silly git! He was already the best and most prolific song writer..producer and guitarist by then! Pffft.⁣”