The 23-year rock band Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale has just talked about the rock band Evanescence through her social media account and shared her honest opinion on their new single.

Recently, Lzzy Hale has made her classic “AskLzzyAnything” event on her official Twitter account. While a fan asked her a question about Evanescence’s new record and new single, she revealed what she thought about them.

While a fan named GabeTheBabe asked, “Are you excited for the new Evanescence record?! What do you think of their new single?”, Lzzy Hale replied:

“So stoked.”

Also, when she was asked how she writes the lyrics, Lzzy stated that she writes them free. She also added that she did not look for too much rhyme or reason, but only poured the contents of her head on paper.

You can find the conversation below.

So stoked — Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) April 27, 2020