The world-famous English rock band Pink Floyd has just shared a new post through his social media account and celebrated the releasing day of the band’s eighth studio album called The Dark Side of the Moon with the rare-known product.

In the photo shared by Pink Floyd, there was a solid triangle featuring the album name. It was blue and looks awesome.

“Today we mark the release in 1973 of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon,” an album which for a while was looking likely to be called Eclipse, Pink Floyd wrote in the caption of the photo. “The record label shown here is the rare ‘solid’ triangle, heavily sought by collectors… along side it is a Daliesque version of the cover too.”

Also, the caption written by Pink Floyd caused discussion among the fans. Many fans said that they thought the album’s releasing day is the first day of the March. In many sources, the album’s release date appears to be March 1.

The Dark Side of the Moon consists 9 tracks in total.