Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale has just updated her social media account with a new tweet and said that she spends her quarantine times with fishing.

Recently, Lzzy Hale has called her fans and people who saw the post and stated that they should remember to contact with their family, friends, and everyone else in this dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

“Checkin’ In,” Lzzy wrote in the social media tweet. “How is everyone? Remember to stay connected with friends, family, even strangers… we all have a common enemy now, our petty differences are soooo 4 weeks ago! It’s gonna take all of us to get through this. Let enter a bright new humanity on the other side.”

When Lzzy communicated with her fans and tried to help them, a fan named Nathaniel answered Lzzy and asked if he doing good. Lzzy responded to his answer with the following words.

“Good, busy actually, took some time to go fishing yesterday and caught a stripper and a small bass.”

You can see the tweet and the conversation below.