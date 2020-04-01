The 54-aged legendary musician Slash, best known as the lead guitarist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just sent a new post through his social media account and celebrated AC/DC legend Angus Young‘s birthday with a rare known photo.

In the photo shared by Slash, Angus Young was shouting towards the crowd while making a rock sign with his hand. Born on March 31, 1955, the successful musician turned 65, today.

Slash shared the photo with following caption: “Happy Birthday #AngusYoung! iiii]; )’”

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their good wishes and celebrations’ to Angus Young. While some of them saying Angus Young is the best performer in the history of rock, some of them said he is one of the best guitarists to ever live.

Here’s the rare-known photo shared by Slash: