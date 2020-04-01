The world-known progressive metal band Dream Theater‘s 25-year drummer Mike Portnoy, who parted ways with the band in 2010, has just posted a new post through his social media account and touched the good sides of the quarantine days.

When resting at his home while his dog Mickey was sleeping, Mike said the times we had were scary and uncertain. But on the other hand, he said that he was happy to have more time for his family.

Mike posted the photo with following caption: “These are truly scary, uncertain times… but on the other hand, I have so much gratitude for moments like this at home with my family. 6 weeks ago, I was scared about losing my @mickey_portnoy and it felt like the end of the world… now here we are, it really is the end of the world (light exaggeration of course) but I am home safely with my whole family and Mickey sleeping in my lap. I actually have a lot of gratitude right now and just pray we all get through this… stay safe and STAY HOME!”

Also, in the comments of the photo, Mike Portnoy showed his respect to a fan named Elvis, who sent his gratitude to him for making a waking call for everyone who follows Mike. Other fans also said that people should follow the experts’ directives.