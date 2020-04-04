The British-American musician Slash, the guitarist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his social media account with a devastating photo featuring the three-time Grammy Award winner Bill Withers, who died due to heart complications at the age of 81, and sent his respect to him.

In a statement revealed by his family to The Associated Press, they said his music forever belongs to the world. They also said his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones in these difficult coronavirus trouble times.

Slash sent the special post for him with the following caption: “RIP #BillWithers.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their condolences to Bill Withers‘ family. They also warned each other to stay safe in these dangerous coronavirus days.

Here’s the photo sent by Slash: