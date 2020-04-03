The 76-year-old English musician Jimmy Page, best known as the founder/guitarist of the world-class rock band Led Zeppelin, has just updated his official Instagram account with another “OnThisDay” story and took his fans back to 1968.

In the photo taken by Keith Trumbo, there were four of The Yardbirds members, Keith Relf, Chris Dreja, Jim McCarty, and himself. The photo-shot, which taken at New York, has belonged to the last studio sessions of The Yardbirds.

Jimmy Page sent the photo with following caption: “On this day in 1968, I played the last studio sessions in New York with The Yardbirds. ⁣

“This is the first of three recording days in New York – the last ever Yardbirds studio sessions with Keith Relf on vocals, Chris Dreja on bass, Jim McCarty on drums and percussion and myself on guitars.⁣”

Scarlett Sabet, known as the girlfriend of Jimmy Page, has commented on the photo and shared her thoughts about that day. She said the photo-shot and the story is iconic.

You can see the photo shared by Jimmy Page below.