Duff McKagan, known as the bassist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his social media account with a devastating post and paid his tribute to rock stylist Jimmy Webb, who died at the age of 62 following a cancer battle.

The cause of Jimmy Webb‘s passing has not been confirmed yet, but one of the close friends of him, Iggy Pop, has revealed that he was battling cancer.

Duff McKagan paid his tribute to Jimmy Webb with the following letter: “My pal…the sweetest man and pure punk f*cking rock n roll. Jimmy has SUCH a story, and my family and I feel honored and loved to be a small part of his triumphant tale. We love you Jimmy…we will miss you brother.”

In the comments of the post, many fans sent their tribute to Jimmy Webb and sent their condolences to Duff McKagan and Webb‘s family.

You can find the post shared by Duff McKagan below.