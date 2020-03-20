The world-famous American rock band Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, who replaced with the band’s bassist Ole Beich in March 1985, has just sent a new post through his official social media account and shared a special letter for the people who need to pay attention to coronavirus threat.

With the video he posted, Duff made a call for all the people who could see his post. He told them that they should follow the rules recommended by experts for the coronavirus, which is infectious. Also, in the background of the video, the Tenderness was playing, which taken from Duff McKagan‘s third studio album.

You can read the letter shared by Duff McKagan below.

“More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man. Take a breath…this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time. – Duff”

In the comments of the photo, many fans wrote that the rule of hand-washing should be followed, which was one of the most important rules recommended by experts, and thanked Duff McKagan for his letter.

Tenderness, which has 13 tracks in total, was released on May 31, 2019.