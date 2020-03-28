The 56-aged American multi-instrumentalist Duff McKagan, best known with his effort with American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just posted a new photo featuring his wife Susan Holmes McKagan and showed how they protecting themselves from the coronavirus threat.

In the photo, Duff and Susan were wearing glasses, and both had black hats. The couple also covered their mouths and noses with a bandana, just like rappers. They looked pretty cool.

Duff explained the photo in a funny way by typing the following caption: “Oh…you know, just gonna walk to the store and grab some milk and dog food….maybe a bag of nuts? @susanholmesmckagan”

The photo attracted great interest by their fans. They said they should be careful and should stay safe. One of the daughters of them, Grace McKagan, has also commented on the photo and expressed how she loved them so much.

With the latest report published on March 28, 2020, 14:05 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 104,277. While 1,704 of these cases lost their lives, 2,525 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 100,048 people continues.