The American progressive metal band Dream Theater‘s 25-year drummer Mike Portnoy, who parted ways with the band in 2010, has just updated his social media account with a press release and expressed his surprise.

According to Metal Injection, a metal booking agent predicted that the shows, festivals, concerts, whatever you think, it wouldn’t be back until fall 2021 the earliest. The successful drummer reacted to the news and said this is insane.

“This is INSANE,” Mike Portnoy wrote in the social media post. “It was one thing to see the prediction of 2021….but *FALL* 2021??? The ‘earliest’??? Woah…”

Many fans in the comments of the photo expressed their devastation after the sad news. They wished to see their favorite artists and bands as soon as possible.

Although the world is fighting such a threat and many bands and artists postpone and cancel their shows, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has recently talked about their upcoming Stadium Tour and said that the shows will be played.