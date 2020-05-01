The legendary drummer Mike Portnoy, best known with his 25-year effort with the American progressive metal band Dream Theater, has just shared a new post on his official social media account and stated that he prepares to unleash new stuff soon.

In the photo he shared, Mike Portnoy was in his own studio at home. While he standing on the computer, he was playing 60s Les Paul Standard. He excited his fans by saying that new crazy ideas were coming.

Mike Portnoy sent the photo with the following statement: “‪As I posted a few days ago, these crazy times allow crazy new ideas and possibilities…still working on something very cool. You’ll know what it is soon enough… #stayhome.”

When we look at the comments of the post, Mike Portnoy answered a fan’s comment that what the ideas is about.

While a fan named Andre write, “‪The long awaited One Man Band MP record,” Mike Portnoy replied and said he’s not far off.