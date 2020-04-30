In a new appearance on Classic Rock, the English musician Glenn Hughes, also known with his 3-year career with the rock band Deep Purple, has talked about the American guitarist Jimi Hendrix and revealed what Ritchie Blackmore always used to say about him.

While he talks about Jimi Hendrix, he stated that his heroes were the old jazz and blues legends.

“Ritchie Blackmore always said that Jimi Hendrix, like Bob Dylan, wasn’t a vocalist – more an interpreter of his songs. But his guitar style made him unique.

“Jimi’s heroes were the old jazz and blues guys, Hendrix invented it all. If you saw him onstage your life would change.”

While he finishing his words, Glenn praised Jimi Hendrix and said there will never be anyone like him again.

“I was never in fear of the Hendrix’s greatness, I was just grateful that he opened the door for us all. He was gentle and so kind and he played with such fire. There will never be anyone like him again.”

Jimi Hendrix has died at the age of 27 due to asphyxia.