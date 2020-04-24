Megadeth, who released its debut studio album named “Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!” in 1985, has communicated with fans with a rare-known Dave Mustaine photo and sent their support to fans and people who saw the post.

In the shared post, Dave Mustaine was wearing a black tasseled jacket. Also, Dave was trying to climb a wire fence with his guitar. On the wire fence, it was writing, ‘Keep gates closed.’ With the post, Megadeth asked fans that what they were doing in quarantine times.

Megadeth sent the photo with the following caption: “Hope everyone is staying healthy and safe during Quarantine! What’s everyone doing to stay busy? #StaySafe.”

In the comments of the post, many fans wrote that they spend their quarantined times while listening to Megadeth and watching live shows. They also said they’re learning new things.