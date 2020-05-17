Carla Harvey, known for her vocal career with the heavy metal band Butcher Babies, has just updated her social media account with a new photo of herself and stated that happy to announce to being part of great a campaign.

The 43-year-old artist/actress has stated that she will be offering some limited edition prints of the photos she shared recently with a portion of the proceeds being donated to food banks in three regions.

In the post, Carla sent two photos as collage. While she was lying on the box in the first photo she shared, Carla was sitting on it in the second pose.

Carla included the following message: “When you ask a singer to help load in! Ha! @francescaludikar shot these photos of me while we were out on our Kings and Queens tour. We should be on tour right now.

“Frankie and I are offering some limited edition prints of these photos with a portion of the proceeds being donated to food banks in three of my home bases… Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit!”

Click here for more details.

As a response to her post, many fans thanked her for her great behavior.

Here’s the poses shared by her: