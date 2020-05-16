Bill Ward, the original drummer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has just shared a poem about coronavirus outbreak during quarantine lockdown and hoped these difficult days will be end soon.

The 72-year-old drummer has recently contacted fans on his social media account and broke his silence about the world-popular issue, coronavirus. With a recent tweet he shared, Bill posted a poem and named it “Holding on Loose,” which inspired by the COVID-19, best known as coronavirus.

In the poem he wrote on May 13, Bill added the following words: “I stopped holding on tight, and started holding on loose, I turn the corners better, when I’m looser, but I crash more than I can handle, when I’m holding on too tight. Just saying.”

His fans showed their support to him with a response they sent to his tweet.