The world-known rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons excited people with a new post he shared through his official social media account and showed them his and his family’s helpful behavior.

With a tweet he just shared, Gene Simmons stated that they prepared a box which includes food. Also, in the statement he shared, Gene invited people to do their part and told them not to leave the house.

Gene Simmons took his social media recently: “@shannonleetweed filled a box with badly needed food and @nicktsimmons dropped took it to food distrib area. Do your part, please. Take care of each other.”

As a response to Gene Simmons, fans thanked the Simmons family for their good behavior.

