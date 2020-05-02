One of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time, Black Sabbath, has just updated its social media account with a new photo including the band’s legends Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne and remembered the first days of the band.

In the photo taken 51 years ago, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler were posing side by side at The Marquee Club on March 13, 1969. It was the first gig of the Black Sabbath under this name.

“Marquee Club 1969 #fbf,” Black Sabbath wrote in the caption of the post.

When we look at the comments, a fan named Pablo Ledezma shared his thoughts about Geezer Butler and said he looks old since he was young.

During the show, Black Sabbath‘s lineup consisted of Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Tony Iommi on guitars, Geezer Butler on bass, and Bill Ward on drums.