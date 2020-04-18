The 72-year-old rock legend Alice Cooper, also known as The Godfather of Shock Rock, has just sent a new photo through his social media account and revealed his one of the rare known poses.

In the photo he shared, Alice Cooper was lifting his hat and he had a shy expression on his face. Also, Alice Cooper, who was photographed in white, didn’t forget to put a smile on his face.

“That Friday Feeling,” Alice Cooper wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo attracted great interest from people who saw the post. They expressed how they love Alice Cooper.

While a fan named Chelsea writes, “Did i just saw u trying to be cute? Because it worked,” a fan named Irene Reffo wrote, “Your music is my favorite company in this quarantine.”