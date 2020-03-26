The American rock band KISS rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, also known as The Starchild, has just updated his social media account with a new photo featuring the English singer Elton John and celebrated his birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELTON!!! Thank You For All The Great Music And Emotions It Generates For Us All, Elton John,” Paul Stanley wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that what an amazing icon Paul Stanley and Elton John are. Also, they sent their good wishes to Elton John and celebrated his birthday.

You can see the photo below.