The American musician Alice Cooper, also known as The Godfather of Shock Rock, has just shared a new post through his social media account and sent a horror film list for the quarantined people who stay at home due to coronavirus outbreak.

There were 11 films in total on the list shared by Alice. The list includes Dracula, Friday The 13th, Stranger Things, Candyman, Final Destination, and more.

“For all the Minions stuck at home, I bring you my Quarantine Horror Binge. Part I,” Alice wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their gratitude to Alice Cooper. They also said that we should pay attention to experts’ directives.

You can find the full list below.

1- Dracula

2- Sweeney Todd

3- Friday The 13th

4- Paranormal Activity

5- Rosemary’s Baby

6- Carrie

7- Final Destination

8- Stranger Things

9- American Horror Story

10- Nightmare On Elm Street

11- Candyman