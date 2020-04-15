The British-American musician Slash, best known as the guitarist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just shared a new photo and paid his tribute to rock fashion Jimmy Webb, who died at the age of 62 following a cancer battle.

The cause of Jimmy Webb‘s passing has not been confirmed yet, but Iggy Pop, one of the close friends of him, has revealed that he was battling the illness.

Slash paid his tribute with the following words: We lost a great rock n roll human being today, Jimmy you will be sorely missed. As you are so loved so much by so many, you will live on in our hearts forever. You are truly one of a kind. & there will never be another like you. A perfect storm of love, joy, tragedy, grit, RnR & soul, the world is a lesser place in your absence. RIP Jimmy. Give em hell! #JimmyWebb#IWantMore iiii]; )’

The Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has also commented to the photo and paid his tribute to Jimmy Webb through that way.

One of the good ones, Nikki Sixx wrote.