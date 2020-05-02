Alice Cooper‘s touring guitarist Nita Strauss spoke to UG’s David Slavković and stated that she thinks Metallica‘s fifth studio album, “Black Album,” when someone says what heavy metal is.

When the interviewer asked, “When someone says heavy metal, what’s the first album that you can think of?”, Nita Strauss replied:

“Heavy metal… The first album that pops out to my head is the Black Album. That’s what my frame of reference is.”

Also, when she was asked why she thinks like that, she explained: “I think that for me, that’s just the sort of album that kind of started it for me. The album that started my love of guitar playing was Passion and Warfare, but I think that the first album I heard all the way through and I thought this is heavy metal was the Black Album.”

Metallica‘s fifth studio album, Black Album, has been released on August 12, 1991, via Elektra Records.

