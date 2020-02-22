The American heavy metal band Black Label Society founder 53-year-old Zakk Wylde, best known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, has recently shared a special letter for Ozzy Osbourne and congratulated him for his twelfth and latest solo album Ordinary Man, which was released on February 21, 2020, via Epic Records.

“Berzerker coalition O’ DOOM,” Zakk said. “Congrats to the BOSS on the release of his new KICK-ASS ALBUM “ORDINARY MAN”!!! OZ – Keep hitting the Iron & The Spinach – Before you know it you’ll be back on the powahlifting competition platform breaking your current WORLD RECORDS in the squat/deadlift & bench!!! The universe, mankind & alien life form. We have yet to discover are all pulling for you OZ!!! LOVE YOU.”

Many fans commenting on the photo have made praise about the album Ozzy released, but they also stated that Ozzy is saying goodbye with this album.

On his recent conversation with The Sun, Ozzy Osbourne gave new details about his state of health and said it going bad.

“I’m in unbelievable pain 24/7, Ozzy said. “I remember it [the fall that caused the injury] like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, ‘Well, Ozzy, you’ve fucking done it now.’”