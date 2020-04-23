In a new appearance on Rock Feed with his wife Cherry Bombs founder Alicia Dove Taylor, Corey Taylor, the vocalist of the 25-year heavy metal band Slipknot, has talked about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and mentioned how the possible return will happen.

While he talks about the issue, Corey Taylor said: “It all depends on how we open this back up. You almost have to attribute it to the way that casinos are opened after… they do what’s called a soft opening, which is basically they open it before the grand opening and people wander through.

“It’s not packed, it’s not huge, you’re basically just seeing what people are going to be into and see if they’re into what’s being provided.”

He continued: “That’s basically what they’re gonna do with this industry – there’s gonna be a soft opening; there are gonna be a handful of acts that go out there. They are gonna be the litmus test to see what the world is ready for.

“It’ll probably be in smaller venues ’cause people are gonna be fucking scared, man. Or maybe outdoor venues, where people don’t feel like they’re confined, they don’t feel like they’re too stuck together.”

The legendary singer said it’s gonna take time.

“There’s gonna be a sense of paranoia for a while – even after there’s a fucking medicine developed – or a vaccine. So it’s gonna take time. There are gonna be some acts that have to fall on the sword.

“If we do it right and we build that enthusiasm, probably within a year, maybe a year and a half, we’ll see the same enthusiasm for live shows that we did before.

“’Cause I think once people realize that everything is OK, people are gonna realize that they take for granted the fact that they haven’t been to a live show in a long time, and the live concert experience will be something that people come back to.”

While he finishing his words, Corey Taylor said it’s gonna be great for the bands and artists. He said that the fans will be tired of watching shows on their sources and that we can easily see that a real renaissance and explosion of live entertainment.

“They’ll be tired of watching it on YouTube, tired of watching it on their phone, they’ll want to be in the experience. So I think we’re gonna see a real renaissance and explosion of live entertainment. It’s gonna be great for us.”

Corey Taylor rocking the stage with Slipknot as a lead vocalist since 1997.