Bay Area-based musician Gary Holt, who rocked the stage with Slayer along 8 years from 2011 to 2019, has just shared his feelings after the heartbreaking death of the American comedian Fred Willard and paid his tribute to him in a special way.

Through his social media accounts, the guitarist shared a new photo in honor of the successful actor, who died Friday at the age of 86, and showed his gratitude to him.

In the caption of the photo, Gary Holt wrote an annoying letter for criticizing to 2020 and pissed off for it. As many of you know, 2020 took many artists from earth including Rush drummer Neil Peart, the professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, the famous comedian Jerry Stiller, the architect of Rock n’ Roll, Little Richard, and many legends we didn’t remember.

Gary Holt has also mentioned the movies Fred Willard played and expressed they were epic.

Gary Holt‘s special letter to Fred Willard as follows:

“RIP Fred Willard. Some of the funniest moments I’ve ever seen in movies belong to him. Time to watch Best in show (he stole the show in this!) and Anchorman tonight. And of course Spinal Tap. 2020, you really suck.”

As a response to Gary Holt, loyal fans sent their good wishes to Fred Willard and thanked him for the works he made.

The legendary actor was nominated to the Emmy Awards with the movies “Everybody Loves Raymond and “Modern Family. In addition to that movies, he appeared with the epic works including “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” “Fifty Shades of Black,” “Epic Movie,” “Max Rose” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”