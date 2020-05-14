Scorpions singer Klaus Meine has just talked about the band’s unforgettable track “Wind of Change” and touched the rumors that the track was written by the CIA as Cold War propaganda.

While he talks the Eddie Trunk, Klaus Meine remembered the interview he made with the New Yorker journalist Patrick Radden Keefe earlier this year and touched what he talked with him. The New Yorker journalist said to Klaus Meine that he launched an investigation regarding the tune after hearing the story from a friend who used to work for the CIA.

“Earlier this year, I did an interview, I think his name was Patrick Keefe. He came all the way from New York City over here to Germany for an interview with me; and Matthias did a phoner later.

“And it was about the Moscow Music Peace Festival, about ‘Wind of Change’ – but this is what this interview was all about: he used to write for printouts like New Yorker and stuff. He’s a great guy, very sympathetic, and a really nice guy.

“And in the middle of the interview, he goes like, ‘Klaus, you ever heard the story that ‘Wind of Change’ was written by the CIA?’ And I cracked up laughing, I totally cracked up laughing.”

He continues to his words, Klaus reacted his claims by saying that if he thinks he makes an interview with a songwriter or he thinks he makes an interview with a spy.

“It was pretty bizarre,” he continued. “And then I learned the story. This was all about the podcast that would come out in May, which is now. Those guys, they’re very professional and very creative, and the way they put it together, it feels like a Netflix series, right? That’s what it is.

“It’s a podcast, and there will be a lot of people who will get into this. It’s a fascinating idea, and it’s an entertaining idea, but it’s not true at all.”

Klaus Meine has also said the interviewer was very serious about the CIA issue. He added his words that the interviewer spent some serious times to interview with the songwriter of “Wind of Change.” After that, he concluded his words by saying that the rumors are fake news.

“I thought it was very amusing and I just cracked up laughing. It’s a very entertaining and really crazy story but like I said, it’s not true at all. Like you American guys would say, it’s fake news.”

“Wind of Change” is taken from the band’s eleventh studio album “Crazy World,” which was released on November 6, 1990.

