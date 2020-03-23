The Canadian musician Geddy Lee, best known as the singer/bassist of the Canadian rock band Rush, has just talked about the coronavirus outbreak by touching the band’s drummer Neil Peart, who died at the age of 67 because of brain cancer, and warned the people about the virus.

In the letter he shared, Geddy said to the people that they need to isolate themselves, need to trust the science and need to follow the experts’ directives. Also, before saying these words, Geddy said that they still had the sadness of losing Neil Peart and mourned him.

You can read what Geddy wrote about the coronavirus below.

“It’s been over 2 months since our soul brother Neil left us and although we continue to mourn his passing, we must now turn our gaze to the serious virus threatening all of us on the planet – a reminder of how precious life is… I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family – so I urge you all to do the right thing… social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this…”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that the passing of Neil Peart is so heartbreaking and that they need to follow the experts’ directives.