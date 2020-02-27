The London-based rock band Queen guitarist Brian May, who known with his happy behaviors and smiling face, has added a new post on his official social media account and slammed the local paper after the disrespectful titles they wrote for the cats.

“At breakfast, the morning after our collective celebration last night at the Oval, Adelaide,” he started his words by saying that. “Nice front-page review in the local paper. Thanks guys.

“But what is catching my eye is the revolting headline that shares the front page, he added. They’re gonna TRAP CATS?!! What miserable bastard thought that one up? A law like this would give the worst elements of society Carte Blanche to abuse their neighbors’ pets. How absolutely vile.

“Well, we have miserable bastards back home too, always looking for ways to disrespect animals, as if they were ‘pests’. We fight them. Day in and day out. Fight this, dear friends in Adelaide – don’t let the brutal elements win.

“Cats have as much right to patrol the streets as humans,” he continued. “What are they gonna do next ? Put a curfew on birds in case they might poop on Mr. Precious’s garden?

“I also note the lame attempt to try to pretend this is about protection of wild animals. It’s not. And do they really think cats only scratch at night ? Jeez…!!

“ADELAIDE FOLKS! Fight for the dignity of your non-human animal friends. Message your outrage to your MP’s and local councillors. Make sure this barbaric unworkable piece of nonsense gets laughed out of court. Am I an interfering foreigner? Yes. But this is part of a global fight that we must win.”

Also, on the comments of the photo, a follower of him shared her thoughts about the issue and said, “Animal rights are a global fight. When you speak, people listen. Thank you for lending animals your voice.”