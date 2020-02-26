The Prince of Darkness, best known as the Ozzy Osbourne, who launched a question-answer event through Reddit, was asked about the craziest and bizarre met thing he ever and revealed unheard moment about it.

A fan named Carolina Tavano mentioned how huge community Ozzy had in music industry and said, “You’re considered a huge icon in the music industry and you have a massive fanbase around the world, I’m sure you met so many fans and have some really interesting stories to tell, can you give us some examples of the craziest experiences with fans you’ve ever had? Hope I get to meet you someday it’d be a dream come true.”

Ozzy took us back to his concert ending and mentioned a fan following him after a show.

“I was on a bus after a show and we were driving for about 7 hours,” he said. “We stopped at a truck stop and a guy walks up to me and hands me a piece of a Bible. I asked ‘Where did you come from?’ and he had been following us all night! People follow me like I have magic powers. I don’t, if I did I would give them away!”

Also, Ozzy Osbourne has recently talked about his future plans and ended the rumors that said he will retire.

“I’m hoping that next month I’ll go and do another album with Andrew”, Ozzy said. “I might as well while I’m not doing gigs.”

Ozzy Osbourne has released his latest and twelfth solo album titled Ordinary Man on February 21.