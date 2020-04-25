Recently, the American rapper Post Malone appeared with a 75-minute-long live stream through YouTube and performed the Nirvana songs, which includes the favorites “Come as You Are,” “In Bloom,” “Lithium,” and “Heart-Shaped Box,” for the raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Health Organization.

The American rock band Nirvana star Kurt Cobain‘s widow Courtney Love, also known as the vocalist of the American alternative rock band Hole, has just sent her gratitude to Post Malone with a new post she shared.

“GOOSEBUMPS,” Courtney Love wrote in the social media statement. “FUCK YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone. Nothing but love from here. Congratulations . 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief. Plus -#stylingbyme x.”

Post Malone acknowledged that the Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love were in people who watched the live stream.

In addition to Post Malone, the performers have also included Brian Lee on bass, Nick Mack on guitar, and Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums.

You can watch Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute live stream, and reach the post shared by Courtney Love below.